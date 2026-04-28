Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$16.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock's current price.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$15.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$17.42.

Get High Liner Foods alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,244. The firm has a market cap of C$391.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$13.13 and a twelve month high of C$19.07.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of C$355.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider High Liner Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and High Liner Foods wasn't on the list.

While High Liner Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here