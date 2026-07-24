Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $7.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential downside of 15.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.43.

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Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company's stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 2,493,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,577,407 shares of the company's stock worth $37,348,000 after buying an additional 2,092,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,489,803 shares of the company's stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,257 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Mobileye Global

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About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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