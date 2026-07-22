Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $43.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTEK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

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Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.0%

TTEK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. 190,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,271. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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