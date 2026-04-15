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Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Oxford Nanopore Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "Outperform" rating on Oxford Nanopore with a GBX 225 target, implying about a 93.81% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Other brokers are also bullish—Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 225 and Berenberg set GBX 250—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 218.60.
  • The stock trades around GBX 116.09 (up ~2.8%) with a market cap of £1.12bn, but the company reported negative quarterly EPS (GBX -15.10) and a negative net margin of -64.85%, highlighting profitability risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 225 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.81% from the stock's previous close.

ONT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 218.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,396. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.88. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 104 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.54.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX (15.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 64.85%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In related news, insider Nick Keher sold 22,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total transaction of £24,832.44. Insiders have purchased 498 shares of company stock worth $59,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company's stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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