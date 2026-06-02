Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Sector Perform" Rating for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.21.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 4.0%

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. 3,278,628 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,123. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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