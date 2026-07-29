Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 780 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company's current price.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 637 target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 720.38.

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Aviva Price Performance

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 692.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 642.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.54. The firm has a market cap of £18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 242 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 616 per share, for a total transaction of £1,490.72. Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 10,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 per share, for a total transaction of £63,702.18. Insiders bought 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading

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