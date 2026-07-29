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Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Aviva logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its “Outperform” rating on Aviva and maintained a GBX 780 price target, implying approximately 12.68% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 720.38, with ratings ranging from Buy to Sell.
  • Aviva shares opened at GBX 692.20, while insiders—including CEO Amanda Blanc—purchased shares recently, with insiders buying 17,620 shares over the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aviva.

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 780 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company's current price.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 637 target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 720.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 692.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 642.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.54. The firm has a market cap of £18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 242 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 616 per share, for a total transaction of £1,490.72. Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 10,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 per share, for a total transaction of £63,702.18. Insiders bought 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (LON:AV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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