Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $268.00 price target on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HON. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.70. The company had a trading volume of 768,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,393. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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