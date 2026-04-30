Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $810.00 target price on the social networking company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.22% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $829.15.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 9.1%

NASDAQ:META traded down $61.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $608.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,854,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,537. The business's fifty day moving average is $630.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.65. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.36 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $421,958.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,232.48. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,155 shares of company stock valued at $107,067,129. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bayban raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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