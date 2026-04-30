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Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades DCC (LON:DCC) to Sector perform

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
DCC logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC to "sector perform" and raised its price target to GBX 6,500 (from GBX 5,400), implying roughly a 13.54% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (four Buys, three Holds) with a consensus price target of GBX 5,891.86; UBS and Berenberg have also reaffirmed Buy ratings with targets of GBX 6,500 and GBX 6,300 respectively.
  • DCC shares fell about 2.6% to GBX 5,725 in the session, with a market cap of £4.89bn, a negative P/E of -75.57, and a 12‑month trading range of GBX 4,188–6,265.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

DCC (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,500 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,400. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock's current price.

DCC has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,708 price target on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,300 price target on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,500 price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,891.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Stock Down 2.6%

DCC stock traded down GBX 155 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,725. 3,233,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,153. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.00. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,188 and a twelve month high of GBX 6,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,942.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,864.96.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC is a customer-focused energy business, specialising in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DCC (LON:DCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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