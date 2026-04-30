Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.100-17.500 EPS.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $253.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 38.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,695,121.06. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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