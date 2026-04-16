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Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Royal Vopak logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at the open from $53.21 to $50.55 (down ~2.5%), with only 549 shares trading at the last print.
  • The stock's technicals and valuation show a 50-day SMA of $53.10 and 200-day SMA of $47.82, with a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E of 8.52.
  • Royal Vopak reported quarterly EPS of $1.09 on $379.27 million in revenue, with a net margin of 46.75% and analysts forecasting about 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $50.55. Royal Vopak shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

Royal Vopak Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers' supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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