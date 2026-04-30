Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Terrance Coyne Sells 34,791 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 34,791 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,731,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,156. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is presently 69.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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