Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $742.0030 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is 69.63%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 367,914 shares of company stock worth $16,074,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 56.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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