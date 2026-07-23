RPC (RES) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $463.48 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

RPC (NYSE:RES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. RPC had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $454.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. RPC's dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RPC by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,660,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,432,000 after purchasing an additional 213,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 288,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,882,657 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 956,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPC in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RES

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc NYSE: RES provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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