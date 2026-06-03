Rpd Fund Management Llc Sells 38,583 Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,226,843 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,593.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 588,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Key Domo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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