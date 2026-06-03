Rpd Fund Management Llc Sells 39,034 Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,187,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,677,628.14. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 588,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.65 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 50,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Domo by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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