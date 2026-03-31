RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a "buy" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded RPM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded RPM International from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

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RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. RPM International has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. RPM International's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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