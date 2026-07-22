RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.

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RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. RPM International has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. RPM International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RPM International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,065,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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