RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.00.

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RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $107.16 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. RPM International has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,387.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key RPM International News

Here are the key news stories impacting RPM International this week:

Positive Sentiment: RPM delivered record quarterly results, with revenue and earnings topping expectations, which is the main driver behind the stock’s rise. RPM International Shares Climb on Higher 4Q Sales, Upbeat Outlook

RPM delivered record quarterly results, with revenue and earnings topping expectations, which is the main driver behind the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its buyback program, with commentary around a $700 million repurchase plan supporting the view that management sees shares as undervalued. Is RPM International (RPM) Undervalued As Record Earnings And A $700 Million Buyback Land?

The company expanded its buyback program, with commentary around a $700 million repurchase plan supporting the view that management sees shares as undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $130 and kept a buy rating, while BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $151 and RBC increased its target to $128, signaling continued optimism after the earnings beat.

Bank of America raised its price target to $130 and kept a buy rating, while BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $151 and RBC increased its target to $128, signaling continued optimism after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $117 but still kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious view rather than a bearish one.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $117 but still kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious view rather than a bearish one. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Zacks highlighted that infrastructure demand, margin gains, and acquisitions could support fiscal 2027, but inflation and weak DIY demand may limit near-term upside.

Recent commentary from Zacks highlighted that infrastructure demand, margin gains, and acquisitions could support fiscal 2027, but inflation and weak DIY demand may limit near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: An insider filing showed a non-discretionary sale tied to tax withholding, which appears routine and not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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