RPM International (RPM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $2.1828 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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RPM International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RPM opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. RPM International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPM International

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Further Reading

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