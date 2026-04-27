RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Down 10% - Here's What Happened

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 179,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 224,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

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RTG Mining Stock Down 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$58.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

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