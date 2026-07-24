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RTX (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RTX shares hit a new 52-week high after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, briefly trading as high as $214.89. The stock moved up from a prior close of $209.16 on heavy volume.
  • Quarterly earnings and revenue both beat estimates, with RTX reporting EPS of $1.89 versus $1.66 expected and revenue of $24.71 billion versus $22.89 billion forecast. Revenue rose 14.5% year over year, and the company raised FY 2026 guidance to 7.10-7.25 EPS.
  • Management and analysts are sounding upbeat, helped by a record backlog of about $289 billion and multiple higher price targets from Wall Street firms. RTX also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, payable September 3.
  • Five stocks we like better than RTX.

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $214.89 and last traded at $213.6410, with a volume of 1125215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.16.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: RTX reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.89, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $24.71 billion, also above forecasts, which reinforced confidence in operating momentum. RTX Reports Q2 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 guidance for sales, EPS, and free cash flow, signaling that demand remains strong across commercial aircraft maintenance and military systems. RTX Again Raises Full-Year Forecast on Robust Demand, Higher Backlog
  • Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted a record backlog of about $289 billion, which gives investors more confidence in future revenue visibility and supports the stock’s recent strength. RTX: Lots Of Tailwinds, But Little Margin For Error
  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on RTX to $230 from $200, suggesting additional upside potential even though the firm kept an “equal weight” rating. Benzinga report on Wells Fargo target increase
  • Positive Sentiment: Defense-related headlines around missile orders, rearmament spending, and strong Q2 results for peers like Lockheed Martin are adding to the bullish sentiment around RTX and the broader defense sector. Missile Orders Give RTX, Lockheed Stock a Boost

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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