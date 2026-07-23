RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 billion-$96.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. RTX has a 52-week low of $149.11 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in RTX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,129,178 shares of the company's stock worth $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RTX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,767,222 shares of the company's stock worth $325,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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