RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $193.91 and last traded at $195.8990. Approximately 3,986,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,894,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in RTX by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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