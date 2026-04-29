RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.78 and last traded at $172.3330. 4,847,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,983,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.68.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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