RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.7% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $240.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. RTX traded as high as $220.39 and last traded at $218.63. Approximately 8,183,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,720,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.79.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on RTX in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.53.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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