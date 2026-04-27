RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group Bank

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

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RTX Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RTX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 450,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $187.93. RTX has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company's stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company's stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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