RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 2% - Time to Buy?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.65 and last traded at $176.24. Approximately 6,193,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,963,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.79.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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