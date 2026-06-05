Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperformer" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price suggests a potential upside of 56.50% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.56.

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Rubrik Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,907. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,411.15. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,714 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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