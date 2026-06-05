Rubrik Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 8,206 call options.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,039,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,283. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.28 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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