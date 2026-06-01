Rubrik's (RBRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock's previous close.

RBRK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.12.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. The business's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $138,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,425. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 169,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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