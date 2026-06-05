Rubrik's (RBRK) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.36.

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Rubrik Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,411.15. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Rubrik

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Rubrik (RBRK) from $73 to $87 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential after the company’s strong earnings release. Benzinga report on BMO price target increase

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on from $73 to $87 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential after the company’s strong earnings release. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson lifted its target from $70 to $90 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around Rubrik’s growth and execution. Benzinga report on DA Davidson price target increase

DA Davidson lifted its target from $70 to $90 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around Rubrik’s growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer also raised its target on RBRK from $85 to $90 with an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the stock could still have room to run. The Fly report on Oppenheimer price target increase

Oppenheimer also raised its target on from $85 to $90 with an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the stock could still have room to run. Positive Sentiment: Rubrik’s first-quarter results beat estimates on both earnings and revenue, and the company raised guidance for fiscal 2027, which supports the bullish rerating. Rubrik Q1 FY2027 financial results

Rubrik’s first-quarter results beat estimates on both earnings and revenue, and the company raised guidance for fiscal 2027, which supports the bullish rerating. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders disclosed stock sales this week, including CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap and directors Yvonne Wassenaar and John Wendell Thompson; the trades were made under pre-arranged plans, so they may not signal a change in fundamentals, but they can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing for insider sale

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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