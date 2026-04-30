Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $29.5650 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Runway Growth Finance's payout ratio is presently 143.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. North Ground Capital boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,569,050 shares of the company's stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 794,050 shares in the last quarter. SBE LLC DBA Cedar Cove Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 175,468 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,200,872 shares of the company's stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 553,123 shares of the company's stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance, Inc is a publicly traded business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to high‐growth, venture‐backed companies. The firm specializes in structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, convertible notes and equity co‐investments designed to extend the cash runway for late‐stage companies. Runway’s flexible capital offerings are aimed at supporting technology, life sciences and other innovation‐driven sectors as they pursue growth initiatives and prepare for liquidity events.

Originally launched in 2017 under the name Saratoga Investment Corp., the company rebranded as Runway Growth Finance in 2020 following the acquisition of an established middle‐market credit manager.

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