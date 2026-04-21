Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.7760 per share and revenue of $1.6944 billion for the quarter.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.5%

RUSHA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.50.

View Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,108.50. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 495.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 427.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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