Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 23,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $585,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 631,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,059,203.52. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $652,970.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $520,260.00.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 1,337,471 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,958. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.58. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here