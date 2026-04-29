Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $26.9350, with a volume of 409467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Key Rush Street Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $4,351,677.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 949,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,735.28. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $596,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494.65. The trade was a 77.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock worth $24,025,669. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,680,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here