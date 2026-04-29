Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $1,239,750.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $1,239,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,569,202.80. This trade represents a 32.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Wierbicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of RSI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 6,403,763 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Trending Headlines about Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Guidance Release

Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Benzinga The Fly

Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Operational Details

Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations: the shares are trading at a premium (high P/E), so continued execution and confirmation of raised guidance will be needed to sustain gains; monitor upcoming quarters and any regulatory news.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company's stock worth $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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