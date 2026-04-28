Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.76 million.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. 1,920,053 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,328. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.45. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,888. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $520,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 677,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,575.96. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock worth $24,025,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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