Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 499607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSI. Citigroup raised Rush Street Interactive to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.67.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $441,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,249,879.18. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $1,994,223.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 435,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,054.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,537 shares of company stock worth $21,515,822. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,229,000 after buying an additional 946,673 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 683,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 580,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Rush Street Interactive's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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