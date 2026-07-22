Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $365.9660 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.Rush Street Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RSI stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,870.72. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $725,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 652,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,574,144.78. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,052,328 shares of company stock worth $78,623,173. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,436,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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