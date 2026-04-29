Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

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RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUS

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$51.89 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.09 and a 52 week high of C$53.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

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