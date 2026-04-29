Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.61 and last traded at C$52.23, with a volume of 53559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$53.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

Further Reading

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