RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 41582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RWE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWE

RWE Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. RWE had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE AG will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

RWE Company Profile

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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