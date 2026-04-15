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RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
RWE logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RWE hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $70.00 and last at $69.71 on Wednesday with about 41,582 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—one Strong Buy, one Buy and three Holds—giving an average rating of Moderate Buy, but the consensus price target of $53.30 is well below the current share price.
  • RWE beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.84 vs. $0.59), reported revenue in line with estimates ($18.29B), and shows modest leverage (debt/equity 0.37) with a P/E of 14.28.
  • Interested in RWE? Here are five stocks we like better.

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 41582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RWE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWE

RWE Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. RWE had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE AG will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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