RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.20 and traded as high as GBX 87.50. RWS shares last traded at GBX 86.15, with a volume of 3,498,288 shares changing hands.

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RWS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In other news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £77,754.51. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company's stock.

RWS Company Profile

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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