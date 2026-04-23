RWS (LON:RWS) Trading Up 13.9% - Here's What Happened

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RWS Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of RWS Holdings plc ( LON:RWS Get Free Report ) were up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.85 and last traded at GBX 95.88. Approximately 4,030,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,241,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of £345.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In other news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £77,754.51. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company's stock.

About RWS

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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