RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.2290, with a volume of 71245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of RXO from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in RXO by 227.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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