Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $873.93 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryan Specialty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,524.28. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,313 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here