Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.6667.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore upgraded Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Insider Activity at Ryanair

In other Ryanair news, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. This represents a 23.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $548,290.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,001.26. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.6%

RYAAY opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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