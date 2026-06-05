Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on R. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.89.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $267.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $266.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ryder System's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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