Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ryder System traded as high as $269.99 and last traded at $268.5820, with a volume of 87941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.96.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.89.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ryder System by 254.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ryder System by 76.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $163,675,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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